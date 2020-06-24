State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $55.42 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575,133 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $55,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.14. The stock had a trading volume of 173,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,759. The firm has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.11. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

