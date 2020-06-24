State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $56.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 32.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 58,231 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $56,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,229,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,340,000 after buying an additional 1,981,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,418,000 after buying an additional 1,277,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,312,483,000 after buying an additional 1,209,227 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.31.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total transaction of $213,650.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.47, for a total value of $26,751,063.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 65,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,435,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,523 shares of company stock valued at $75,657,835. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $299.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

