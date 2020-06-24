State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $59.33 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1,052.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,148 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.27% of American Water Works worth $59,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,042,010,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,463,000 after purchasing an additional 241,164 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,671,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,111,000 after purchasing an additional 852,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,785,000 after buying an additional 144,328 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,543,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,085,000 after buying an additional 103,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.26. 24,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $141.70. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.19.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

In other news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.