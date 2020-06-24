State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $60.49 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,752 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $60,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.40. The stock had a trading volume of 226,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.