State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $85.59 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,442,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,416 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.11% of CVS Health worth $85,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS stock traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $63.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,374,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265,970. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $604,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

