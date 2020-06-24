State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $98.89 Million Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,234,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,233 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $98,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,006,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after buying an additional 10,308,917 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after buying an additional 5,792,057 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 622.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,841,000 after buying an additional 5,253,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 838,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,892,628. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.99. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $196.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

