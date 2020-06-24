State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1,416.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,145,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069,952 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $52,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

NYSE CPB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

