State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,377 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.39% of Atmos Energy worth $47,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 16,708 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 135,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.54. 34,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.02%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.32 per share, for a total transaction of $98,320.00. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.45.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

