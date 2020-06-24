State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 41,121 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,121 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $55,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total transaction of $9,935,145.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,269 shares in the company, valued at $20,628,018.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,223 shares of company stock worth $18,611,408 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $30.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $557.77. The company had a trading volume of 32,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,805. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $577.83.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.