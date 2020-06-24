State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 49,034 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,441 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,034 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Netflix worth $119,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 296.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX traded down $9.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $456.68. The stock had a trading volume of 190,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789,228. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $474.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $205.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,024 shares of company stock worth $81,700,274. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.49.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

