State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 67,006 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,054,742 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 67,006 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $50,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,578,139 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,695 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 72,990 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,328,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $302,938,000 after buying an additional 762,354 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TJX Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,528,082 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $120,867,000 after buying an additional 201,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,438,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.60. 284,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,030,219. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.02.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

