State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 89,797 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,797 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $49,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 33,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 408,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 101,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $18,109,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS stock traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.47. 130,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,764,419. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.46. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.62.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

