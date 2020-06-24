State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 81,130 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of Amgen worth $93,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,419,317,000 after purchasing an additional 205,870 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Amgen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,116,210,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,746,469,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,048,075,000 after purchasing an additional 88,020 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.85.

AMGN stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.54. The company had a trading volume of 96,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.32. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.12 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

