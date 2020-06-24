State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 426,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.17% of Norfolk Southern worth $62,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 32,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 805,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $156,313,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.59.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $4.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.62. The company had a trading volume of 71,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.20 and its 200-day moving average is $179.89. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $9,726,609.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total value of $1,739,188.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,226.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.