State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,782,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $454,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,217.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,282,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 686,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,052,398. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $41.83.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

