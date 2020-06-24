State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,273 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.23% of L3Harris worth $87,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $8.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,115. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.55 and a 200-day moving average of $198.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

