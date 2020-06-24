State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 11,633 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,080,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,633 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $66,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.35. 64,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,858. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average is $70.56. The stock has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.89%.

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $86.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

