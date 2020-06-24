State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 13,105 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,105 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $57,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10,311.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

NYSE:TD traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.41. 132,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,783. The company has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $59.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.