State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 24,846 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,520,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,846 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $43,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. National Pension Service grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,724,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,465,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,993,000 after acquiring an additional 138,898 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,027,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $456,354,000 after purchasing an additional 276,425 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Enbridge by 55.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $869,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 42,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,244,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,237. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

