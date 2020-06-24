State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 40,187 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,187 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $43,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 532.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,767. The firm has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,809 shares of company stock valued at $41,955,987. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

