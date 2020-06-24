State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 641,200 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,204,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 641,200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 1.17% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $45,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Credit LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 8,623,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,662 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,814,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,500,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,512,000 after buying an additional 1,700,808 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 402.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,032,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,585,000 after buying an additional 1,628,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,370,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,886,000 after buying an additional 1,625,316 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.44. 214,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,404,889. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $22.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.69.

