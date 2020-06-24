State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 66,590 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 66,590 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of Starbucks worth $58,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,239,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 36,849.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $214,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,109 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $40,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,475,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,338,919. The company has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average of $79.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,081,756. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

