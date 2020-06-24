State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,076 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.14% of Shopify worth $70,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Shopify by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,056 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify stock traded down $26.36 on Wednesday, reaching $884.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,448. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $765.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.36. The company has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -756.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $281.69 and a twelve month high of $928.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $733.00 to $843.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $805.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.92.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

