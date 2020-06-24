Status (SNT) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Livecoin, Neraex and Huobi. Status has a total market capitalization of $89.65 million and $19.95 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.77 or 0.01875584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00170479 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00050180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00113756 BTC.

Status Profile

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Status Token Trading

Status can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, LATOKEN, Poloniex, Bittrex, Huobi, Cobinhood, Koinex, Radar Relay, ZB.COM, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, OOOBTC, Gate.io, Bancor Network, OTCBTC, TOPBTC, Neraex, ChaoEX, DragonEX, DEx.top, Liqui, Upbit, Kyber Network, Tidex, Kucoin, IDAX, Ovis, DDEX, ABCC, Binance, Bithumb, CoinTiger, OKEx, IDEX, HitBTC, BigONE, IDCM and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

