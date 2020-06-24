Steem (STEEM) One Day Volume Tops $2.65 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Steem has a total market capitalization of $77.80 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Binance, Huobi and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9,637.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.84 or 0.02498865 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00632498 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011043 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000673 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000435 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 386,551,691 coins and its circulating supply is 369,577,597 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Huobi, Upbit, Bittrex, GOPAX, RuDEX and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

