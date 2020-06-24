Stratis (STRAT) Price Hits $0.52 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00005347 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Upbit and SouthXchange. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $51.46 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007635 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000466 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000528 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00038907 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,849,643 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Cryptomate, Coinrail, Livecoin, Crex24, Bithumb, Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, HitBTC, SouthXchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.