Streamr Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0554 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $37.48 million and approximately $815,462.00 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044426 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $503.31 or 0.05220453 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00053810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 676,944,835 tokens. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.