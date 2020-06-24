Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Shares Gap Up to $2.44

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.44. Summit Wireless Technologies shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 15,486 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -1.19.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1,130.69% and a negative net margin of 754.90%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 9.72% of Summit Wireless Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

