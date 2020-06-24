Sure Ventures (LON:SURE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $90.00

Sure Ventures PLC (LON:SURE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.15), with a volume of 3134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.15).

The firm has a market cap of $4.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 98.08.

About Sure Ventures (LON:SURE)

Sure Ventures Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage technology companies. It focuses on software centric businesses in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), the Internet of things (IoT), and financial technologies (Fintech). Sure Ventures Plc was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sure Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sure Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.