Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target Raised to C$0.50 at National Bank Financial

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.35 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Firstegy cut Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.25 price target on Surge Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Surge Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.98.

Surge Energy stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 433,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,987. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 689.85.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$63.71 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Surge Energy will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

