sUSD (SUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $13.97 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00010457 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $13.97 million and approximately $29,972.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.75 or 0.01874733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00170698 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00050083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00113235 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 13,853,617 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

