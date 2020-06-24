SyncFab (MFG) Achieves Market Cap of $2.70 Million

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One SyncFab token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SyncFab has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. SyncFab has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $58,505.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.90 or 0.05241345 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00053946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002678 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004455 BTC.

SyncFab is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,030,956 tokens. The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SyncFab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

