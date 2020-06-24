SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SYSCO by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 206,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SYSCO by 57.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in SYSCO by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 46,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in SYSCO by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,217,000 after acquiring an additional 359,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of SYSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

SYY traded down $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.98. 3,283,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.