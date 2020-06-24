SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $59.88, but opened at $58.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SYSCO shares last traded at $54.85, with a volume of 3,062,161 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.56.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.77. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

