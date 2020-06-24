Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Increased to C$1.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TVE. TD Securities lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.29.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.26.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$65.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$82.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ken Cruikshank sold 165,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$92,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,220 shares in the company, valued at C$101,483.20.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

