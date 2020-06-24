Tap (XTP) Market Cap Tops $42.87 Million

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded up 3% against the dollar. Tap has a market cap of $42.87 million and $301,968.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap token can now be purchased for $0.0826 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044368 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $501.80 or 0.05198374 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002694 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00053780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012381 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

