TD Securities Boosts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$27.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 56.61% from the company’s current price.

AC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cormark lowered Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.09.

TSE:AC traded down C$0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.24. 4,413,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,534,289. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$9.26 and a twelve month high of C$52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.22.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.15) by C($0.34). The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.3995415 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

