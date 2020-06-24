TD Securities Boosts Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Price Target to C$82.00

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:MEQ traded down C$0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$69.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.74. The company has a market capitalization of $654.50 million and a PE ratio of 11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.68, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06. Mainstreet Equity has a 52-week low of C$41.75 and a 52-week high of C$96.25.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.