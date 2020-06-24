TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS:TLGHY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $21.77. 522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $28.10.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

