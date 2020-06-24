TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2020

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS:TLGHY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $21.77. 522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $28.10.

About TELENET GRP HLD/ADR

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

