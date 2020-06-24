TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 120.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,760,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,597,260 shares during the quarter. TELUS accounts for about 0.9% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.23% of TELUS worth $241,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in TELUS by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.72.

TU stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 62,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,005. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. TELUS had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2058 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 77.27%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

