Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 122.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,178 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Tesla by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,751,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 401.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Tesla by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,201 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,949,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock traded down $41.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $960.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,659,721. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $868.44 and its 200 day moving average is $654.07. The company has a market cap of $185.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,083.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $211.00 and a 52-week high of $1,027.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total value of $115,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,083.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.00, for a total value of $6,511,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,123 shares in the company, valued at $123,620,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,698,572 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,020.00 to $1,001.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Tesla from $510.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra raised Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $606.78.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

