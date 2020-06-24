Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lessened by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 6.2% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA traded down $40.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $961.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,276,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,659,721. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $868.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $654.07. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $211.00 and a 12 month high of $1,027.48. The stock has a market cap of $185.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,082.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $819.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $968.00 price objective (up previously from $684.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $606.78.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total transaction of $187,089.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,198 shares of company stock worth $15,698,572 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

