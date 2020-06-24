Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 75.4% during the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $16,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.74.

TXN stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,391,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,126. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.