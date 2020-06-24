The Second Cup (TSE:SCU) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.78

The Second Cup Ltd (TSE:SCU) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.75. The Second Cup shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 7,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91.

The Second Cup Company Profile (TSE:SCU)

The Second Cup Ltd. operates as a specialty coffee retailer in Canada. The company offers coffee products and beverages. As of December 29, 2018, it operated approximately 262 franchised and company owned cafes under the Second Cup Coffee Co name. The company has strategic alliance with National Access Cannabis Corp.

