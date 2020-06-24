The Voyager Token Market Cap Hits $3.94 Million (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One The Voyager Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Kyber Network, AirSwap and Livecoin. Over the last week, The Voyager Token has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. The Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.96 or 0.01877430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00170938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00049723 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00113009 BTC.

The Voyager Token Token Profile

The Voyager Token launched on June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/ . The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Binance, AirSwap, HitBTC, Kyber Network, CoinExchange, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

