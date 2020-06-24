Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.50.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $9.72 on Wednesday, hitting $347.10. 47,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,246. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.88 and a 200 day moving average of $324.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $358.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

