Thunder Token (TT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.26 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $31.40 million and approximately $11.26 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Huobi Korea and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,453,842,855 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

