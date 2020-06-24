Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

TMST traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,480. The company has a market cap of $183.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.07. Timkensteel has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Timkensteel will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Timkensteel in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 2,717.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,048 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Timkensteel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

