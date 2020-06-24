Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Sold by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 99.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,118,081 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Tivity Health by 21.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period.

Shares of TVTY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,699. The company has a market cap of $506.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. Tivity Health Inc has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $337.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.52 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.51% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Tivity Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

