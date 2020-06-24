TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Price Target Raised to C$2.75 at National Bank Financial

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.50 price objective on TORC Oil and Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.12.

Shares of TORC Oil and Gas stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.77. 1,697,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $428.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.60. TORC Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$4.78.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$107.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TORC Oil and Gas will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

